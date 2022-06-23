Safest and most dangerous Arab countries in 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Institute for Economics and Peace has published their 2022 Global Peace Index that shows the Middle East and North Africa region has the lowest rank for the seventh consecutive year in the peace index.

12 countries out of 20 Middle East and North Africa countries had little improvement in the peace index and 8 countries recorded a deterioration.

In this ranking, Yemen not only was the most dangerous country but also ranked last in the Arab world.

Also, Syria ranked the second-most dangerous country; in the Arab world, Iraq ranked the third-most dangerous country.

Ranking of Arab countries on the Global Peace Index in the Arab world and in the world in 2022 is represented below:

Qatar: ranked 1st in the Arab world and 23 globally

Kuwait: ranked 2nd in the Arab world and 39 globally

Jordan: ranked 3rd in the Arab world and 57 globally

The UAE: ranked 4th in the Arab world and 60 globally

Oman: ranked 5th in the Arab world and 64 globally

Morocco: ranked 6th in the Arab world and 74 globally

Tunisia: ranked 7th in the Arab world and 85 globally

Bahrain: ranked 8th in the Arab world and 99 globally

Aljazeera: ranked 9th in the Arab world and 109 globally

Saudi Arabia: ranked 10th in the Arab world and 119 globally

Egypt: ranked 11th in the Arab world and 126 globally

Palestine: ranked 12th in the Arab world and 133 globally

Lebanon: ranked 13th in the Arab world and 138 globally

Libya: ranked 14th in the Arab world and 151 globally

Sudan: ranked 15th in the Arab world and 154 globally

Iraq: ranked 16th in the Arab world and 157 globally

Syria: ranked 17th in the Arab world and 161 globally

Yemen: ranked 18th in the Arab world and 162 globally

Also, the report by the Institute for Economics and Peace reveals that the global peace index fell to its lowest level in the last 15 years following the Corona pandemic and Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

This report shows that the death toll in the Russia-Ukraine war has risen disappointedly and lack of food security and political instability at the global level and in Africa, South Asia and Middle East has distinctly become a major threat.

Iceland ranked first as the safest country followed by New Zealand and Ireland.

