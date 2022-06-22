Saudi’s Crown Prince visits Turkey for first time since killing of Khashoggi

SHAFAQNA- Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Turkey for his first visit to the country since the killing of dissident columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The trip is aimed at repairing ties between Ankara and Riyadh that were strained following the murder in 2018. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said talks with Prince Mohammed — commonly referred to as MBS — would focus on advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.

Efforts to improve their ties also come as Turkey faces its worst economic crisis in two decades and is trying to draw investments from wealthy Gulf Arab states. Turkey has also taken steps to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel.

Source: euronews