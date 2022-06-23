English
International Shia News Agency

Iran & Russia FMs meet in Tehran

0
Iran & Russia FMs meet

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met on Thursday morning.

Lavrov, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday at the invitation of Amirabdollahian, held talks with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the day.

After today’s meeting, the two foreign ministers are planned to hold a joint press briefing.

It is said that Lavrov’s visit to Tehran reviews strategic ties and follows joint cooperation in international, regional, and bilateral economic cooperation.

The two foreign ministers are to hold a joint conference as well

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Tehran: Iran’s President Meets Russian FM

asadian

Expert: Russia wants to advance its interests with “energy tools”

asadian

Iran & Saudi Arabia discuss increase in Iran’s Hajj quota

asadian

Iraqis ranked first among tourists for visiting Iran

asadian

EU’s top diplomat: Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports is a war crime

asadian

Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Too early to talk about re-opening our embassy in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.