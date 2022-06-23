Iran & Russia FMs meet in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met on Thursday morning.

Lavrov, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday at the invitation of Amirabdollahian, held talks with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the day.

After today’s meeting, the two foreign ministers are planned to hold a joint press briefing.

It is said that Lavrov’s visit to Tehran reviews strategic ties and follows joint cooperation in international, regional, and bilateral economic cooperation.

Source : IRNA