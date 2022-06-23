English
UK condemns Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- UK condemns Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians. The British Consulate General in Jerusalem said it was “deeply disturbed” following the death of 27-year-old Palestinian Ali Hassan Harb at the hands of an Israeli settler in Salfit.

“Settler violence is a growing problem in the OPTs & one that the Israeli Government must do more to tackle. The perpetrator of this crime must be held to account,” the consulate said on Twitter.

Deeply disturbed by the stabbing to death of 27 year-old Palestinian Ali Hassan Harb by an Israeli settler in Salfit. Settler violence is a growing problem in the OPTs & one that the Israeli Government must do more to tackle. The perpetrator of this crime must be held to account.

— UKinJerusalem🇬🇧 (@UKinJerusalem) June 22, 2022

Harb was stabbed and killed in the heart in the village of Iskaka, near Salfit. Eyewitnesses were quoted by Wafa as saying that Israeli occupation soldiers in the area had “protected the settler and prevented Palestinians from tending to Harb for one hour, causing him to bleed to death.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

