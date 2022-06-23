Taliban: Recent earthquake death toll is very high / many bodies are left under rubble

SHAFAQNA- The recent earthquake in Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar of Afghanistan has caused huge casualties and financial losses.

Local Taliban officials in Paktika say the bodies of many who lost their lives in the recent earthquake are still in the rubble.

Muhammad Amin Hafiza, the Taliban’s director of information and culture in Paktika, told AFP that rescue teams were working to remove the bodies from the ground today, Thursday, despite heavy rain.

A strong earthquake shook Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar provinces on Wednesday morning.

Hafiza, said the quake killed at least 1,000 people in Paktika province alone, while the number of injured was estimated at more than 1,500.

The United Nations has said the death toll could rise.

Source: Shafaqna Persian