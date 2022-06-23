Speaker of Supreme Islamic Shias Council of Lebanon narrates his meeting with Grand Ayatollahs Sistani and Fayadh

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, speaker of the Supreme Islamic Shias Council of Lebanon, said he had met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf and briefed him on the situation in Lebanon.

Sheikh Khatib, referring that he had talked about the general situation in Lebanon and the region with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, said: “We met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf and conveyed the love and gratitude of the Lebanese to him and we also discussed the political, economic, livelihood and social situation in Lebanon with him.”

He continued: “The Grand Ayatollah Sistani pays great attention to Lebanon and all Lebanese, and emphasizes the national and Islamic unity of Lebanon, and as always, prayed for Lebanon to emerge from its crises and protect its people.”

The Speaker of the Supreme Islamic Shias Council of Lebanon continued: “We offered our sincere condolences to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on the demise of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim and pointed out that with his passing away, we lost a great source of virtue and knowledge and his demise is a great loss for the Islamic Ummah and the religious seminaries, and we ask God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased, to preserve our great Religious Authorities, and to provide security and stability for our countries.”

Sheikh Al-Khatib and his accompanying delegation also met with the Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Is’haq al-Fayadh after meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and discussed religious issues and the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

Source: Shafaqna Persian