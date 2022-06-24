Syrian tailor embroidered the holy Quran on fabric (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- A Syrian tailor has embroidered a complete version of the holy Quran on fabric for 12 years.

Mohamed Maher Hazeri is a Syrian tailor who embroiders verses of the holy Quran and hadiths of the Prophet on fabric in his workshop in Bursa, Turkey.

Hazeri has embroidered a complete mus’haf on fabric and has exhibited it in many domestic and foreign exhibitions.



Embroidering a complete version of the holy Quran on fabric took several years and it has 12 volumes. The dimensions of the book are 80 cm in 60 cm with a total weight of 200 kilograms.

This mus’haf has been put on display in exhibitions in Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and several provinces in Turkey.

He said that he started to embroider the holy Quran on fabric in 1998 and finished it in 12 years.

Source: Middle East News

