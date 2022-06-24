English
Israeli forces prevent worshipers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning (Friday).

Hundreds of Palestinians from the West Bank who were planning to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers were blocked by Israeli forces.

The Palestinians, meanwhile, have called for support for Al-Aqsa Mosque in response to Israeli actions against the holy site, and called for mass participation in Friday prayers this week, calling it a “Friday Prayer of Giving Dignity”

Thousands of Palestinians prayed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning (Friday).

Source: Shafaqna Persian

