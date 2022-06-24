English
EU foreign policy chief to visit Tehran today to discuss Vienna talks

EU foreign policy chief to visit Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will make a visit to Tehran later today.

Borrell will meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and some other Iranian officials within the framework of ongoing exchange of views between Iran and the EU on bilateral ties and regional and international issues, according to the spokesman.

He will also discuss the state of the Vienna talks with regard to removal of sanctions unilaterally imposed against Iran, the spokesman added.

Source : IRNA

