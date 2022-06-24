UK: First Halal Trade Slated for December

SHAFAQNA-The first halal trade show in Britain is scheduled to be held at ExCeL, London in December.

Halal Expo London will be the country’s first government-to-government, B2B and B2C exhibitions in the growing multi-billion pound sector.

Organizers Halal Exhibitions UK said they expected to host more than 300 exhibitors, international pavilions, more than 50 speakers and 8,000 professionals.

The first day of the exhibition on December 2 will welcome governments and trade, whilst the second day (December 3) will be a mix of trade and consumer.

Sectors featuring at the event include food and drink, fashion, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, publishing, finance and logistics.

The organizers said: “This trade show is a great opportunity for everyone interested in marketing, sourcing products or services, specific to the rapidly expanding global halal market.

“[We] will welcome senior decision makers from across a broad range of sectors, to discover companies offering the latest products and services from all over the world for this market.

Source : IQNA