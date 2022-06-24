Quds Endowment warns of Israeli covert excavations around Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The Council of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sanctuaries in occupied Jerusalem has warned of Israeli suspicious and covert excavations and activities around the Al-Aqsa Mosque on both the south and west sides of the mosque, which is part of the Islamic Endowment.

The Quds Endowment Council said in a statement: “For some time now, a group of workers and Israeli excavations have been reported around Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Al-Buraq wall area and the Umayyad palaces near the lower pillars of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who suspiciously work and try to hide their excavations by emptying the corridors.”

“In addition to this operation, the breaking of an important historical stone and its gradual removal has been seen in this holy place, and this action has been going on for months, so that this stone has now shrunk and the Israelis are trying to destroy it gradually,” the council said in a statement.

The Jerusalem Council of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sanctuaries has warned of the continuing destruction of historical and religious landmarks near the Al-Aqsa Mosque and their destruction by Israel, and called for an immediate halt to suspicious excavations around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

