Iran ready to resume negotiations with P4+1

Speaking during a joint press conference after a meeting in Tehran with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that economic interests of the Iranian nation is of significance for the Iranian government.

“Today we had long but positive talks with the European Union,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He noted that the two sides explored ways for removal of sanctions. “Mr. Borrell asked me how we can get rid of a stalemate following an Agency resolution. I said that Iran always welcomes the path of negotiations.”

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the American side would this time do its undertakings in a realistic way to reach a deal.

The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, stressed the importance of his visit to Tehran.

Borrell noted that his visit has not come to an end and there will be another meeting.

He underlined that the main purpose of his visit to Tehran was to break the deadlock of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) and to reduce the tensions.

Both sides are scheduled to resume JCPOA talks quickly within the next coming days, Borrell said.

He said that he, as the JCPOA coordinator, prepared a number of proposals in March and raised a number of questions that had to be answered by Iran and the US.

The talks had to be stopped until these questions were answered, Borrell said, while noting that the stoppage of talks was not supposed to last for three months.

The talks need to be resumed and this is a decision that has to be made both in Tehran and Washington, the official said.

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, he said that reaching a deal with Tehran in such a situation would be a crucial and historical accord for the entire world.