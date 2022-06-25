English
UNESCO: Tsunami will hit Arab & Med cities by 2030

Tsunami will hit Arab & Med cities

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) said that coastal communities in the Mediterranean are at risk of a tsunami by 2030.

The organisation confirmed that it would train all at-risk coastal communities to deal with the matter.

UNESCO considers the global tsunami warning system insufficient in saving lives, so coastal communities must also be trained to respond correctly.

The organisation stresses that although most tsunami waves affect coastal populations in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, all ocean regions are at risk.

Statistics indicate that the probability of a tsunami wave over one metre high in the Mediterranean during the next thirty years is close to 100 per cent.

It says that 78 per cent of tsunamis are caused by seismic activity, ten per cent by volcanic activity and landslides and two per cent by meteorological activity.

Source : middleeastmonitor

