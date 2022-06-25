US president signs first significant gun control law in decades

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden has signed the first significant gun reform in three decades, a bipartisan compromise that comes in light of a recent series of mass shootings.

The law, deemed the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, falls short of what is really needed, Biden acknowledged on Saturday, but it will “save lives”, he said.

“While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives,” Biden said at the White House before leaving for two major diplomatic summits in Europe.

Source : aljazeera