Video: A story of hope and inspiration

SHAFAQNA- Jameel was diagnosed with a life-limiting condition which also causes him to be visually impaired. Despite this, Jameel has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for his community and beyond,with his remarkable ability to recite and memorize the Holy Quran . A gripping documentary that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and bring tears to your eyes, as it follow his fascinating journey.

This video donated & supported by Ahlulbayt TV:

