Nigeria: Funeral procession of girl martyred by Nigerian army in Quds Day rally [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Fatima Usman from Samaru, Zaria, has attained Martyrdom on Wednesday the 22nd of June 2022 in Zaria . She sustained injures when Nigerian Police attacked the International Quds Day rally in Zaria on Friday the 28th of Ramadan 1443-2022.

The combined team of the Nigerian army and police attacked the yearly pro-Palestine peaceful rally with live ammunition injuring 9 people that included Fatima Usman.

60 others were arrested by the Police. She was hospitalized for the past 2 months and underwent surgery 3 times. She died at the ABU Specialist Hospital, Shika.

Funeral prayers took place in her birth place Zaria. Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello Zaria led the Funeral, attended by many people and lovers of the martyr.

God accept her sacrifice, unite her with the glorious Martyrs of Karbala and liberate Palestine!

Source : ABNA