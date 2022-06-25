English
A group of fnatic Jewish settlers attack Bethlehem mosque

SHAFAQNA-A group of fanatic Jewish settlers attacked a mosque in Kisan town, east of Bethlehem, at dawn Friday and raised the Israeli flag on it.

Local sources affirmed that the settlers tried to break into the mosque and caused material damage to its door before climbing on the roof and raising the Israeli flag.

In Nablus, dozens of Israeli buses stormed Wadi Al-Bathan town with hundreds of settlers on board.

Israeli occupation forces were deployed in the village since the morning hours, to provide protection to the settlers’ break-in.

More than 700,000 Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank make life more difficult for Palestinians living under the occupation.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal.

Source :ABNA

