Egypt’s president holds talks with Qatari emir

SHAFAQNA-Talks between the two leaders, Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani focused on ties between Qatar and Egypt, as well as regional and global topics.

Al Thani arrived at the Itihadiya presidential palace in Cairo for talks with el-Sisi. Both leaders inspected an honour guard and bands played the national anthems of Egypt and Qatar, a livestream of the welcoming ceremony posted by the Egyptian presidency showed.

Egypt’s state-run al-Ahram daily reported the talks aimed at ensuring the “full normalisation” of ties between the two nations after resuming their relations early in 2021.

During the visit, an Egyptian-Qatari business council will meet with the aim of improving trade and investments between the countries.

Qatar announced in March an investment of $5bn in Egypt’s economy, which was hit badly by the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

