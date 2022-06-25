Nigerian Hajj Commission: No additional quota

SHAFAQNA- No Additional Quota,The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) turned down requests from State pilgrims’ welfare boards, agencies, commissions, and licensed tour operators, for additional slots to perform the religious obligations.

NAHCON said that the requests were turned down from the state governments and other private agencies after the quota allocated to Nigeria was completely exhausted some days after the Saudi authorities allotted 43,000 to the country for the 2022 Hajj rites.

According to the agency, it had allotted a certain quota to states and responded to the travel agencies on the first-come, first-served arrangement as agreed from the onset of operations.

The requests presented before the agency and actions taken on them were disclosed by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director for Public Affairs, Fatima Usara.

Usara, through a statement released on Friday and made available to newsmen, stated that the allocation to the country has been exhausted and that the agency hoped that all Hajj managers had utilized their allocations

She, however, assured state Hajj boards and private agencies that if Saudi Arabia honors its request for additional slots, NAHCON would willingly distribute the same to all stakeholders demanding for additional allocations without hesitation.

According to her, in the meantime, all states’ pilgrims’ boards and private operators should concentrate more on getting their pilgrims ready for their timely conveyance to Saudi Arabia.

Usara stressed that the paramount task before NAHCON was basically to move all registered pilgrims safely to the Kingdom before closure of Saudi airspace.

While stressing that the safe conduct of movements to and from Saudi remains a major task before NAHCON, she assured all licensed tour operators that hitches experienced due to unforeseen developments in the new operating system have been successfully corrected.

The spokesperson added that they are expected to commence printing their pilgrims’ travel documents without delay.

“Likewise, registered pilgrims are advised to comply with their managers’ instructions accordingly in order to conclude 2022 Hajj outbound operation without hitches”, she added.

Source : IQNA