SHAFAQNA-Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Jawad (AS) will be held in Islamic center of England.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, 30th June 2022 in Person.

Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Muhammad Nasim Heydari, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Farazdaq Razavi, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Saeed al-Khalkhali, Haj Hasan Mirzakhani and Molla Muhammad al-Ashtar will delivered speech in three languages at the ceremony.

