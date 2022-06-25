Al-Kazemi arrives in Jeddah welcomed by bin Salman [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit and upon arrival was welcomed by the Crown Prince.

According to the official Iraqi news agency (INA), the information office of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, issued a short statement this evening (Saturday 25 June 2022) announcing that he had paid an official visit to the coastal city of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia.

The official Saudi news agency also reported that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with the Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, met with the Iraqi Prime Minister and his companions and welcomed them.

Earlier, INA reported, citing some informed sources, that Al-Kazemi would soon travel to Saudi Arabia and Iran as part of recent consultations between Tehran and Riyadh in Baghdad, during which many cases, including the diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh, will be examined.

The Iraqi Prime Minister has arrived in Jeddah, where he is scheduled to attend an international summit on July 16 with the presentation of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain as members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, US President Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

In this regard, the Iraqi news media today quoted some government sources as saying that, during his visit to Iran, Al-Kazemi, while explaining and justifying Baghdad’s position regarding participating in the Jeddah conference and meeting with Biden on the side-lines, will emphasize that his country will participate in this conference with the aim of strengthening international relations and examining economic and investment issues, and will not be part of any coalition against Iran or any other international party.

