Protest held in London in support of victims of torture

SHAFAQNA-Activists from Bahrain and British MPs staged a protest in front of the Bahraini Embassy in London.

The protest was held marking the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and the 11th anniversary of the conviction of detained symbols.

The protesters demanded the release of all political prisoners in Bahrain, on top Dr. Abduljalil Al-Singace, who spent nearly one year on hunger strike to demand the return of his cultural research confiscated by Jaw Prison administration.

The activists held photos of political leaders and detainees, demanding the authorities to unconditionally release them. Participants expressed solidarity with political prisoners and appreciation of their resilience in prisons.

It is noteworthy mentioning that thousands of political prisoners have been tortured in Bahrain’s regime prisons, many of whom have died under torture.

In the same context, Freedom Now organization renewed its calls to the Bahraini authorities to immediately and unconditionally release prominent human rights activist Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja

The organization issued a statement on its website coinciding with the 11th anniversary of Al-Khawaja’s life sentence.

It noted that the ruling was in retaliation for his human rights activity, his solidarity with the popular movement launched in Bahrain in 2011, and demands for peaceful reform in Bahrain.

Source : Bahrain Mirror