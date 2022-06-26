Baghi cemetery visited by Hajj pilgrims

One of the holy sites Iranian and other Hajj pilgrims visit while in Medina is the Baghi Cemetery

It is to the southeast of the Prophet’s Mosque and is the most famous and holiest in the Islamic world. It’s called Jannatul Baqi, meaning the Garden of Heaven.

After the dawn prayers, the gates of Baghi are opened for a few hours, and crowds of Muslim pilgrims flock to it. Baghi is the main burial ground for the people of Medina since the time of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), and contains graves of many of the Prophet Mohammad’s progeny and companions.

Baghi hosts the tombs of four infallible imams, Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba, Imam Ali Zain al-Abidin, Imam Muhammad al-Baqir, and Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq, peace be upon them. Today, there is no trace of the shrines that used to contain their tombs.

Close to the graves are the remains of the House of Sorrows. A place where the Prophet’s daughter, Fatima, may God’s peace be upon her, used to come to and shed tears of grief over the loss of her father.

It is also believed that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) often prayed in Baghi whenever he was passing through. Every year, Hajj pilgrims visit the city of Medina and its famous cemetery to pay tribute to those buried in Jannatul Baqi by praying and shedding tears of sorrow.

Source: Iqna