G7 summit kicks off in Germany with focus on Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The leaders of the Group of Seven nations began a three-day summit in Germany.

Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the first in-person gathering of the world’s seven leading economies kicked off in Germany on Sunday with leaders discussing the war-driven food, and energy crises.

The three-day event is taking place at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, with its agenda considered more urgent than ever as the war in Ukraine continues.

Having taken the G7 presidency from the UK in January, Germany has set a goal of “progress towards an equitable world.”

Source : aa