Muslims worried about Israel’s moves at Dahmash Mosque

SHAFAQNA-The economic branch of the Israeli municipality in Lod has recently expropriated part of the Dahmash Mosque, one of five historical mosques in the city, raising fears of Judaisation and expropriation of the mosque, Arab48.com reported on Friday.

On 13 July, 1948, Israeli occupation forces, dressed in the Jordanian army uniform, raided the city and killed 426 Palestinians, including 176 hiding inside Dahmash Mosque. The killing in the mosque was later referred to as the “Dahmash Mosque massacre”.

Source: IQNA