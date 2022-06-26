MEM: Qatar likely to host Iran-US nuclear deal talks

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is most likely to host the upcoming talks between Iran and the US, mediated by the European Union, to close the remaining gaps in efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s top security body, said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday that Doha has a “better chance” of hosting the forthcoming talks than other Gulf countries, given its “ongoing efforts to resume talks on lifting sanctions.”

It comes a day after Iran and the EU agreed to break a three-month deadlock in the Vienna nuclear talks, following EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s meetings in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkani.

In a presser after the marathon meetings, the top EU diplomat announced that the next round of talks will be held in coming days in a Persian Gulf country, as it would take place in a format different from the Vienna talks.

The forthcoming talks, he noted, will be between Washington and Tehran, mediated by his EU team, saying the economic and nuclear aspects of the deal have been fixed and now it all boils down to “political difficulties” between the two sides.

“But I still do not know if both will be able to overcome their respective political difficulties,” he added.

The key disagreements between Iran and the US that have led to the stalemate include the de-listing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-linked organizations and guarantees that the future US administration won’t walk out of the deal again.

Source : middleeastmonitor