Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Contacts with Sunni scholars should be increased

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi considered it necessary to establish communication between Shia and Sunni scholars and added: “If we have more contact with Sunni scholars, we can neutralize the toxicant ideas.”

The Shia Religious Authority said during a meeting with Ayatollah Arafi, the director of seminaries, referring to the fruitful results of his visit to the Vatican and European countries said: “Considering the scientific, innovative and convergent views that we know about you, Your Excellency were the most competent person for this trip, and thank God, this visit had good effects and results, and I thank you.”

He added: “One of the problems between religions is the difference of ideas and differences of opinion that can be reduced and eliminated with such meetings.”

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi pointed out: “We should rely on commonalities and avoid differences.”

He mentioned the familiarity of others with Shias’ thoughts as one of the important results of this trip and added: “Your trip on behalf of the Shia seminaries was effective in resolving some of the wrongdoings given to the Shias.”

The Shia Rligious Authority also considered it necessary to establish communication between Shia and Sunni scholars, adding: “If the connection with Sunni scholars increases, we can neutralize the toxicant ideas.”

He cited silence in the face of toxicant ideas as the reason for the spread of disputes and said: “We remained silent for years against what they said and did not defend ourselves, but these trips cause some of these toxicant ideas to be dismantled.”

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi stated: “Of course, whatever we say to some Wahhabis is useless, because they have a specific intention and want this gap to be permanent, but the gap between Shias and Sunnis, as well as between Islam and Christianity, can be bridged.”

At the end of the meeting, he prayed and wished the continued success for Ayatollah Arafi.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ayatollah Arafi presented a detailed report of his visit to the Vatican and some European countries.

