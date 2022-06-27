English
International Shia News Agency

ME Expert: “Normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations is not on the agenda at the moment”

0
Normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on regional issues says about Biden’s trip to the Middle East: “It is unlikely that normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel will be made public any time soon, as the necessary preparations have not yet been made and it may hurt Muslims’ feelings, so Saudi Arabia does not currently have normalization with Israel on the agenda.”

Dr Seyyed Ata Taghavi Asl, Professor of Political Geography, said in an interview with Shafaqna Future: “The most important issue for Biden to travel to the Middle East is the demand for more oil and gas sales by Arab countries in world markets, because the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia will reduce European energy consumption. Therefore, to compensate for this shortage, Saudi Arabia can create a balance by selling more oil. The next issue that will be raised during Biden’s visit is the issue of the Abraham Pact, which Israel intends to implement by normalizing relations with the Arab countries, and it seems to be emphasized in this trip.”

He also spoke about the normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations: “Normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is unlikely to become public any time soon. However, there are Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia and the necessary preparations for this have not yet been formed and may hurt the feelings of Muslims. Therefore, Saudi Arabia does not have normalization with Israel on the agenda at the moment.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Read more from Shafaqna:

ME Expert: “Possibility of announcing end of Yemeni war during Biden’s visit to region”

Related posts

Number of Iranian pilgrims arriving for Hajj so far exceeds 26,000

asadian

Al-Kazemi arrives in Jeddah welcomed by bin Salman [photos]

asadian

ME expert: “Iran and Saudi Arabia can manage energy crisis caused by Ukraine war”

asadian

Saudi’s Crown Prince visits Turkey for first time since killing of Khashoggi

asadian

Saudi’s Crown Prince Visits Jordan

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Hot weather forecasted in Mecca & Medina during Hajj

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.