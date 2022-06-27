ME Expert: “Normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations is not on the agenda at the moment”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on regional issues says about Biden’s trip to the Middle East: “It is unlikely that normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel will be made public any time soon, as the necessary preparations have not yet been made and it may hurt Muslims’ feelings, so Saudi Arabia does not currently have normalization with Israel on the agenda.”

Dr Seyyed Ata Taghavi Asl, Professor of Political Geography, said in an interview with Shafaqna Future: “The most important issue for Biden to travel to the Middle East is the demand for more oil and gas sales by Arab countries in world markets, because the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia will reduce European energy consumption. Therefore, to compensate for this shortage, Saudi Arabia can create a balance by selling more oil. The next issue that will be raised during Biden’s visit is the issue of the Abraham Pact, which Israel intends to implement by normalizing relations with the Arab countries, and it seems to be emphasized in this trip.”

He also spoke about the normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations: “Normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is unlikely to become public any time soon. However, there are Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia and the necessary preparations for this have not yet been formed and may hurt the feelings of Muslims. Therefore, Saudi Arabia does not have normalization with Israel on the agenda at the moment.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian