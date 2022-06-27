English
Number of pilgrims to the House of God exceeds 26,000

SHAFAQNA- More than 26,000 pilgrims to the House of God have entered Saudi Arabia so far.

According to the announcement of the Mecca headquarters, currently 26 thousand 721 pilgrims have entered the Land of Revelation with 108 flights.

With the arrival of this number, more than 67% of the nearly 40,000 Iranian pilgrims have entered Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals through the two airports of Jeddahh and Medina.

The announcement indicates that the number of pilgrims present in Mecca is 18947 people in the form of 151 caravans, of which 9031 people entered Saudi Arabia in the form of 39 flights from Jeddah airport and then they went to the Sacred House of God.

