Al-Sabah: In Riyadh & Tehran, Al-Kazemi considers possibility of FMs meeting in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- “Al-Kazemi in Riyadh and Tehran examined the possibility of holding a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad,” Al-Sabah Newspaper wrote.

“Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were not discussed at a joint news conference between Kazemi and Ra’isi, but accompanying sources said the case was also at the center of Al-Kazemi’s discussions in Tehran,” Al-Sabah continued.

Mustafa al-Kazemi’s information office issued a statement in the last minutes of Sunday evening local time, announcing that he had ended his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, to where he had traveled from Saudi Arabia, and returned to Baghdad.

Source: Shafaqna Persian