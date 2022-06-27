G7 launches $600bn plan to counter China’s Belt and Road Project

SHAFAQNA- G7 leaders have pledged to raise $600bn to finance infrastructure in developing countries and counter China’s older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” on Sunday at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany.

“Developing countries often lack the essential infrastructure to help navigate global shocks, like a pandemic, so they feel the impacts more acutely and they have a harder time recovering,” Biden said. “That’s not just a humanitarian concern, it’s an economic and a security concern for all of us.”

The United States, he said, would mobilise $200bn in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure.

