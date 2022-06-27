World Cup 2022: NATO to help Qatar in security measures

SHAFAQNA- NATO confirmed on Thursday (23 June 2022) that it will assist Qatar in security measures during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The support will include training against threats posed by Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) materials, which will be delivered by Slovakia and NATO’s Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence in the Czech Republic,” the North Atlantic alliance explained in a statement.

The security support will also entail training offered by Romania for the protection of very important people (VIPs) as well as to deter threats posed by improvised explosive devices.

“A first training session dealing with Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear threats was conducted this past May in Slovakia,” it added.

Source: dohanews