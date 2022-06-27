Huge majority in EU say Ukraine war has or will hit their living standards: survey

SHAFAQNA-A huge majority in the European Union say Russia’s war in Ukraine has or will hit their living standards, a new survey has revealed.

It comes as rising energy prices fuel record inflation across the Eurozone.

The European Parliament’s latest spring 2022 Eurobarometer also saw support for the European Union and its actions rise since Russia’s invasion.

Democracy is increasingly seen as a key EU value worth defending, while voting is also considered more important, particularly in European elections.

Notably, EU citizens’ perception of Russia has changed, with just 10% of respondents seeing the country positively, down from 30% in 2018.

Source: euronews