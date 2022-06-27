English
International Shia News Agency

Huge majority in EU say Ukraine war has or will hit their living standards: survey

0
Huge majority in EU

SHAFAQNA-A huge majority in the European Union say Russia’s war in Ukraine has or will hit their living standards, a new survey has revealed.

It comes as rising energy prices fuel record inflation across the Eurozone.

The European Parliament’s latest spring 2022 Eurobarometer also saw support for the European Union and its actions rise since Russia’s invasion.

Democracy is increasingly seen as a key EU value worth defending, while voting is also considered more important, particularly in European elections.

Notably, EU citizens’ perception of Russia has changed, with just 10% of respondents seeing the country positively, down from 30% in 2018.

Source: euronews

Related posts

EU blames Russia for global food crisis

asadian

Germany: G7 summit kicks off with focus on Ukraine

asadian

UNICEF: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children are displaced

asadian

European Affairs Expert: War in Ukraine causes controversy among some countries

asadian

Arab League’s Secretary-General: West pressuring Arab states to condemn Russia’s operation in Ukraine

asadian

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.