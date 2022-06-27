English
Family members of Palestinian murdered by Israeli settler arrested

SHAFAQNA-Three family members of the 27-year-old Palestinian, who was killed at the hands of an Israeli settler in Salfit in the occupied West Bank, were arrested by Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency.

The family members, identified as Ali Hassan Harb’s uncle, Naim, an accountant employed by the Palestinian Authority, Naim’s son, Firas, and Zaid Harb, who is also the stabbed Palestinian’s cousin, were all present at the scene of the murder when it occurred in the heart in the village of Iskaka, near Salfit.

An Israeli security official confirmed the arrests to The Times of Israel, but refused to elaborate on why the three Palestinians had been detained. Meanwhile, the Shin Bet also declined to comment.

“Three of Harb’s family members who witnessed the incident were arrested, and we still don’t know why or where they are,” Iskaka Mayor, Osama Zaher claimed in the phone call.

Ali was pronounced dead when he arrived at the Martyr Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit, the Health Ministry said.

 

Source : middleeastmonitor

