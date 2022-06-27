WFP further cuts food aid to Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Millions more Yemenis are predicted to be at risk of starvation later this year, after the World Food Programme (WFP) announced further cuts to its food aid in Yemen.

The WFP made the announcement in a Twitter post yesterday, stating that “Critical funding gaps, global inflation and the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine have forced WFP in Yemen to make some extremely tough decisions about the support we provide to our beneficiaries”.

The organisation, which is a body of the UN, currently provides food aid to 13 million people in Yemen. The new cuts, however, further limit that capacity by enabling it to now only provide five million of them with 50 percent of their daily food requirements, while the remaining eight million only getting 25 per cent of their requirements.

Source : middleeastmonitor