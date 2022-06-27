English
International Shia News Agency

WFP further cuts food aid to Yemen

0
WFP further cuts food aid to Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Millions more Yemenis are predicted to be at risk of starvation later this year, after the World Food Programme (WFP) announced further cuts to its food aid in Yemen.

The WFP made the announcement in a Twitter post yesterday, stating that “Critical funding gaps, global inflation and the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine have forced WFP in Yemen to make some extremely tough decisions about the support we provide to our beneficiaries”.

Note to media: critical funding gaps, global inflation and the knock-on effects of the war in #Ukraine have forced @WFP in #Yemen to make some extremely tough decisions about the support we provide to our beneficiaries. #Yemencantwait

— WFP Yemen (@WFPYemen) June 26, 2022

 

The organisation, which is a body of the UN, currently provides food aid to 13 million people in Yemen. The new cuts, however, further limit that capacity by enabling it to now only provide five million of them with 50 percent of their daily food requirements, while the remaining eight million only getting 25 per cent of their requirements.

 

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Safest and most dangerous Arab countries in 2022

asadian

A Yemeni plane landed at Sanaa Airport for first time in six years

asadian

First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen’s Huthis-held capital

asadian

Saudi coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen

asadian

Reuters: Ramadhan ceasefire offers aid groups chance to feed Yemen’s hungry millions

asadian

WHO provides aid to fight child malnutrition in Yemen

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.