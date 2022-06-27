Flag of the dome of Imamain Al Javadin’s shrine changed

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Javad (A.S), the flag of the dome of the shrine of the Imam and Imam Musa Kazem (A.S) was changed.

Accordingly, Thursday, June 30, coincides with the 30th of Dhu Al-Qaeda, the anniversary of the martyrdom of the ninth Shia Imam and on this occasion, the servants of the two shrines of Kazemayn replaced the flag of the dome with the mourning flag.

Followings are some photos of this ceremony:

Source: Shafaqna Persian