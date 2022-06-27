Almost 50 percent of mosques in UK faced Islamophobic attacks: Study

SHAFAQNA-Almost half of the mosques across the United Kingdom have experienced attacks in the last three years ,according to a new study.

This is according to a study by the Muslim Engagement and development group (MEND).

The report, which studied data from more than 100 mosques across the country, also found that 35% of Islamic institutions experienced a religiously motivated attack at least once a year.

The most common form of attack is vandalism, followed by theft.

The chair of Finsbury Park Mosque, which fell victim to a terrorist attack in 2017, says the situation now is even worst.

“Our community still feels the fear and intimidation, and they expect an attack at any time. What happened was not a one off,” says Mohammed Kozbar.

“The situation is even worse than it was five years ago. Islamophobia is on the rise, and no one can deny that.” He continued.

He argues that Islamophobia has not been taken seriously, and until this happens – nothing will change.

“We don’t even have a definition of Islamophobia yet. We don’t have laws or legislation to protect the community yet. So we hope the government will take action,” says Mr Kozbar.

It comes as new government data for England and Wales show that religiously aggravated offences are at an all time high.

There were a total of 76,884 racially and religiously aggravated offences recorded in 2021, up 15% from 66,742 in 2020.

Source :IQNA