Jordan:10 killed and 251 wounded after toxic gas explosion in the port of Aqaba [video]

SHAFAQNA- Jordan’s National Security Directorate says experts and a team of anti-hazardous substances are currently working to eliminate the pollution caused by the gas leak in the port of Aqaba.

So far, 10 people have been killed and 251 injured in the blast.

The director of Aqaba Health also announced that the hospitals of this city are full of cases of suffocation with toxic gas and the rescuers are setting up a field hospital.

A spokesman for the Jordanian Department of Public Security wrote that a tanker full of toxic gases fell during transport during daily operations in the port of Aqaba, causing a gas leak at the scene.

The Jordanian police also issued an immediate warning to the citizens of the port of Aqaba to be sure to close the windows and not to leave their homes.

Source: Shafaqna Persian