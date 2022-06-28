English
International Shia News Agency

UN: War has killed 1.5 percent of Syria’s population

0
War killed 1.5 percent of Syria's population

SHAFAQNA-Nearly 307,000 civilians or about 1.5 % of its pre-war population, were killed between March 1, 2011, and March 31, 2021, the highest estimate of conflict-related civilian deaths in Syria, the UN Human Rights Office said Tuesday in a new report.

The Human Rights Office said its report followed rigorous assessment and statistical analysis of available data on civilian casualties and estimated that 306,887 civilians were killed in the 10-year period.

“The conflict-related casualty figures in this report are not simply a set of body_abstract numbers, but represent individual human beings,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

“The impact of the killing of each of these 306,887 civilians would have had a profound, reverberating impact on the family and community to which they belonged.”

The analysis from the report will also give a clearer sense of the severity and scale of the conflict, said the UN rights chief, and does not include deaths of combatants.

 

Source : aa

Related posts

Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow will continue to help Syria reclaim all its territory

asadian

Food prices in Syria increased by 24% in March

asadian

Syria: More than 6.5 million children are in need of assistance

asadian

Syria: Bashar Assad Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer in Damascus [Photos]

asadian

Syria: Impoverished People suffering a Ramadhan of scarce food and high prices

asadian

“Maaloula” Symbolizes Christianity in Syria [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.