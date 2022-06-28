UN: War has killed 1.5 percent of Syria’s population

SHAFAQNA-Nearly 307,000 civilians or about 1.5 % of its pre-war population, were killed between March 1, 2011, and March 31, 2021, the highest estimate of conflict-related civilian deaths in Syria, the UN Human Rights Office said Tuesday in a new report.

The Human Rights Office said its report followed rigorous assessment and statistical analysis of available data on civilian casualties and estimated that 306,887 civilians were killed in the 10-year period.

“The conflict-related casualty figures in this report are not simply a set of body_abstract numbers, but represent individual human beings,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

“The impact of the killing of each of these 306,887 civilians would have had a profound, reverberating impact on the family and community to which they belonged.”

The analysis from the report will also give a clearer sense of the severity and scale of the conflict, said the UN rights chief, and does not include deaths of combatants.

Source : aa