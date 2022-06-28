English
HRW: ICC to probe Israeli crimes following UN findings on Abu Akleh killing

SHAFAQNA-Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the International Criminal Court to pursue ongoing Israeli violations against Palestinians after the United Nation Human Rights Office published findings on the killing of Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The Palestinian-American journalist was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper while covering the Israeli Occupation Forces’ (IOF) raid of Jenin. Despite being clearly identified as a member of the press through her flak jacket and helmet, the Israeli soldier proceeded to shoot her.

HRW has “documented the routine use of excessive force by the Israeli armed forces and their pattern of indiscriminate fire that has injured and killed journalists in the past,” Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at HRW, told Doha News.

“All the evidence, including multiple serious, independent investigations, point to Israeli forces having gunned down Shireen Abu Akleh.

Source : dohanews

