World Cup 2022: New technology to help crowd control

SHAFAQNA-Research teams in Qatar have identified new technology to help crowd control during the much-awaited FIFA World Cup tournament later this year.

The team from College of Engineering at Qatar University (QU) proposed the use of cutting-edge technologies including surveillance drones, ICT, and AI to manage an expected 1.5 million visitors expected to flock to the Gulf state for the event in November.

Qatar’s organising committee is primarily focused on the security and safety of participants, fans, and other parties involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The expected inherent opacity and density of the audience inside and outside the stadiums has made crowd control at the World Cup stadiums and their perimeters essential to ensuring the safety and efficiency of the events.

