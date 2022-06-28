Iran’s FM: Political solution only way to alleviate Turkey’s security concerns about Syria

My trip to Turkey ended last night with a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and today I left Turkey for Turkmenistan to attend the Caspian Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Last night in a meeting with Erdogan while conveying the Iranian president’s regards, “I invited him” to visit Tehran to hold a meeting of the High Council of Cooperation between the two states, he added.

Referring to the Syria issue, the two sides saw a political solution as the only way to alleviate Turkey’s security concerns, and by reiterating the necessity of avoiding any military attempts, “we are willing” to take the lead in facilitating talks, he noted.

Pointing to the Iran-Turkey commonalities and interests, he referred to the recent movements of Israel and reminded the Turkish president that the presence of Israel in the region will bring nothing but sedition and insecurity.

Turkish President, for his part, praised the policy of looking at neighbors in the Government of the Islamic Republic and expressed hope that he will visit to Tehran soon.

While terming the issues of Palestine, Quds, and al-Aqsa Mosque as important for Turkey, he considered Palestine an important issue of the Islamic world and called the unity of the Islamic world important in this regard.