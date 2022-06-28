Canada: North America’s Largest Muslim festival back in Ontario

SHAFAQNA- The largest Muslim festival of North America, returned to Brantford, Ontario. MuslimFest was back in Ontario after two-year COVID-19-induced hiatus to celebrate the diversity of the Muslim culture.

“Brantford MuslimFest 2022 was a huge success. Alhumdulillah!! Can’t wait to come again next year!!” MuslimFest wrote on Twitter.

The event showcased a range of art, musical, theatrical, and comedic performances, as well as hosting an array of diverse food options, shopping stalls, and community organizations.

It was attended by a big number of Muslim families who enjoyed a day in the air with their children, Islamic culture, and special entertainment performances.

After Brantford, the celebration of the best in Muslim Art, Culture, and Entertainment will travel to the following locations.

Markham on JULY 16

London on JULY 17

Ottawa on JULY 31

Mississauga SEP 2-4

MuslimFest is an annual cultural festival that brings together Muslims from all over Canada and even across the globe.

MuslimFest is one of Ontario’s top 100 festivals. It is listed among the Top 40 Best festivals in North America by FlightNetwork.com.

Launched in 2004, MuslimFest is a joint project of DawaNet and Sound Vision. Today, it is considered North America’s largest Muslim festival of its kind, attracting over 30,000 attendees annually.

In addition, the event has received various local and national recognition recently. This include the Best Social Media Campaign and Best Greening of Festival awards. For years, the event has served as a unique cultural fusion that combines faith traditions and Canadian culture.

Source: IQNA