London: Service held to honour murdered Al-Jazeera’s Journalist’s life & work

UK service honours Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of people in the UK’s capital have attended a memorial service for Shireen Abu Akleh, the veteran Al-Jazeera’s Journalist who was shot dead by Israeli forces . The service on Tuesday (28 June 2022) took place at St Bride’s Church in central London.

Reporting from the scene, Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba said the thanksgiving service was a chance for participants to honour Abu Akleh and remember her life and work.

It hosted via video link Abu Akleh’s collegaue, Ali al-Samoudi, who was shot with her at the same incident, in addition to Palestinian Artist Reem Kilani and Lina Abu Akleh, the slain journalist’s niece. “Shireen’s niece has been vocal in pushing for an independent investigation,” Baba said.

Source: aljazeera

