Al-Kazemi: Politics of fear, isolation and mistrust are not ours

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister, while explaining the issues discussed during his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia, stressed that his country does not join any axis that is to the detriment of others.

The Information Office of the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kazemi, published the most important statements made by al-Kazemi at today’s cabinet meeting, a part of which deals with the country’s foreign relations and issues discussed during his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Kazemi pointed out: “The policy of fear, isolation and distrust of others is not our policy; We have the goodwill of all to reconcile with ourselves and others to get rid of the absurd policies that have led Iraq in the past to semi-isolationist policies or ones which intensified tensions in relations with neighboring countries, and this will be a part of the past.”

Concerning his recent trips to Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Iraqi Prime Minister said: “The trip to Saudi Arabia was very good and during it, we discussed common issues, Saudi investments in Iraq and future prospects. We also talked about the electricity networks, many projects that are in the interest of the Iraqis, and the importance of the region being stable and peaceful, and Iraq playing its role in calming the atmosphere in the interests of Iraq and the region.”

“We talked about the global challenges posed by the war in Ukraine and its implications for food security and how to work together to meet the needs of our nations to ensure that security; During our visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, we talked about the same points, joint cases, as well as work on the issue of energy and water,” Al-Kazemi added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed that the brothers in Iran expressed their readiness to send the Minister of Energy to Baghdad to discuss the issue of water and electricity and to resolve all issues.

Al-Kazemi stressed the need to work hard to overcome the current challenges in the region, which have affected everyone, especially Iraq, especially the issue of climate change, and said: “We must remember that these relations and these The balance proves to the world and to the Iraqis that Iraq has a great depth in history, and that its role and position are very important in helping to build relations in the interests of our people.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister also noted that Iraq is working and seeking to be part of the region and its stability, and to work with all countries to prevent the consequences of the war in Ukraine in terms of food security and energy.

Source: Shafaqna Persian