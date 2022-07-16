Shia answers: Why did the Muslims ignore the Event of Ghadir after the demise of the Prophet (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA- Why did the Muslims ignore the Event of Ghadir after the demise of the Prophet (PBUH)?

According to the Shia’s view, which also has a lot of historical documents, during the lifetime of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), most of the Ansar (Helpers) and the Muhajirun (Emigrants) did not doubt that after his demise, Ali (A.S) would be his successor; However, the open and hidden rivalries between them, along with ignorant grudges, jealousies and weakness of faith, caused the Ghadir pact to be practically not implemented and the path of the caliphate to deviate from what the Prophet (PBUH) wanted.

People present in Ghadir Khumm

First of all, it should be noted that those present in Ghadir Khumm were a large number of Muslims of that time who came to Hajj from different tribes and regions; But a significant number of them were Muslims living in Medina (including the Ansar (Helpers) and the Muhajirun (Emigrants)). It is not possible to properly understand the events that took place after the death of the Messenger of God (PBUH) regarding the leadership of the society, regardless of the factions in Medina at that time. Of course, one should also take a look at the general situation of the Arabian Peninsula and other Arab tribes. The Quraysh accepted Islam after years of confrontation with the Prophet of God (PBUH); But this acceptance, in some cases, was by no means out of sincerity and heartfelt belief. Subsequently, all or most of the tribes of the Arabian Peninsula converted to Islam; However, many of these tribes entered the Islam while preserving tribal structures and ignorant mysticism and reluctantly or with motives that were mostly unstable and intimate, and therefore they did not fully obey the orders of the Prophet (PBUH). The resistance of some of them to the ruling on Zakat was one of the signs of their non-submission.

One of the problems of the Prophet’s (PBUH) government in the last years of his life was the jealousy of some influential tribes, who basically imagined Islam as “the victory of a particular tribe over other tribes”;

Just as some Quraysh once considered the introduction of Islam as an excuse by Bani Hashem to overcome other Quraysh families.

The fact that some of them offered the Prophet (PBUH) to share power shows that despite their apparent Islam, they did not have real faith in the Prophet (PBUH) and considered the victory of Islam to be the victory over the Quraysh; However, before the conquest of Mecca, the Quraysh were, in fact, against Islam.

These groups represented the pre-Islamic period and were opposed to Islam, which rejected the pre-Islamic system, and such people could not be easily expected to submit to the leadership of the Commander of the Faithful (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him).

Problems inside Medina

These were the problems of the tribes around Medina and the Bedouins; But inside Medina, the rivalry between the Ansar (native inhabitants of Medina) and the Muhajirun (Emigrants) had created many problems.

The majority belonged to the Ansar; But the Muhajirin (mostly from Quraysh) were very influential.

In the first years of the Hijrah, the struggle against the infidels had brought the two groups closer together; However, after the conquest of Mecca and with the spread of Islam and erasing polytheism from the Arabian Peninsula, the society of Medina realized its internal problems and the rivalry between the Ansar (Helpers) and the Muhajirun (Emigrants) became prominent and obvious.

Both groups were concerned about their situation after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death, and it was this concern with the competition that caused the Ansar to form a group as soon as they heard the news of the Prophet’s (PBUH) death. In addition to the rivalry between the Ansar (Helpers) and the Muhajirun (Emigrants), we should not ignore their intra-group rivalry.

For example, among the Muhajirun, the Bani Hashem and the Bani Umayyads competed with each other before Islam. The emergence of prophecy among the Bani Hashim envied not only the Bani Umayyads but also other important tribes of Quraysh and they considered others worthy of prophecy!

This rivalry should be considered along with the grudges and enmities that the Quraysh had had from Bani Hashem during the wars of the time of the Prophet and could not go under the burden of those who killed many of their elders in this war. Their surrender after the conquest of Mecca never meant that they forgot their hatred of Ali (A.S) and therefore, they had no interest in accepting his Imamate.

According to a narration, Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) also considered the problem of the people with Imam Ali (A.S) in that Imam’s sword and saw the reason for the Quraysh’s concern in the Imam’s behavior in dealing with the infidels in the wars of the time of the Prophet.

Prophet of God’s (PBUH) divine commandment regarding the Imamate of Ali (A.S)

It was this resentment and anger that caused the Prophet of God (PBUH) to be worried about announcing the divine commandment regarding the Imamate of Ali (A.S) on the day of Ghadir. These grudges became more apparent after the death of the Prophet and led to open opposition to the Imam. The Bani Umayyads and their allies initially had no grounds to show themselves because of years of opposition to Islam; But the moderate faction of the Quraysh was able to use the sum of rivalries and differences and with their own groundwork, to pass the message of Ghadir and gain political power.

The Ansar, although generally having a good relationship with Imam Ali (A.S), were engaged with their own internal rivalries: the Aws with the Khazraj and the Khazraj tribes with each other! The Quraysh also took advantage of these competitions, and they realized their mistake when it was too late.

In addition to all this, the presence and role of the Munafiqun should not be overlooked. Numerous verses of the Holy Quran, especially Surah Al-Munafiqun, clearly indicate the widespread activity of the Munafiqun. They were apparently Muslims and in scenes such as Ghadir, they showed themselves with the Prophet; But in reality, this was not the case, and naturally, upon hearing the news of the Prophet’s demise, they had no motivation to keep their promise.

Another point is what Ibn Abi Al-Hadid quotes from his teacher Abu Ja’far Naqib that the companions did not consider the “caliphate” as a religious teaching like prayer and fasting, and they did not consider it necessary to follow the “Advice of the Messenger of God” in these cases, if they deem it inexpedient to obey! Hence, many of the advices of the Messenger of God were abandoned due to the expediency that they themselves recognized.

People broke the covenant after the demise of the Prophet (PBUH)

According to what has been said, the people broke the covenant after the demise of the Prophet (PBUH) and turned from their allegiance in Ghadir Khumm for various reasons: weakness of faith, jealousy, resentments and grudges, rivalries and Ignorant thoughts and lack of spirit of submission to the order of God and the Prophet.

In this regard, one of the authors divides the people into six groups:

1. The group that Ali (A.S) had killed their fathers, brothers and relatives.

2. A group of Arabs who apostatized.

3. A group that was jealous of Bani Hashem.

4. A secular group that did not feel responsible to God.

5. A group who, like cattle, go any way.

6. An oppressed group who knew the truth but could not take action.

The sixth group refers to those who remained faithful in their allegiance to Imam Ali (A.S) in Ghadir Khumm (including the majority of Bani Hashem and people such as Salman al-Farsi, Abu Dharr, Miqdad, Ammar bin Yasir, Zubair Ibn Awam, Bilal Al Habashi, etc.); But in terms of number and power, they were not strong enough to stand up to Saqifah Event.

