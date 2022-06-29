Iran’s FM: Iran is ready for strong & sustainable deal

Speaking in a meeting with the staff of Iran’s Embassy in Turkmenistan, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran has repeatedly warned the US that if they went on the path of the IAEA BoG resolution against Iran, Tehran’s hands wouldn’t be tied.

We urged to follow up the political path to reach an agreement on removing sanctions in Vienna, the foreign minister said, referring to the talks between Iran and the five remaining participants of the 2015 nuclear deal with the indirect presence of the US.

He said that the American side told Iran in response that they were ready to moderate the content of the draft resolution, but they resolution itself had become a matter of prestige to them.

Iran rejected the idea and said that it would start nuclear measures if the resolution was issued, according to Amirabdollahian.

Iran legally informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its nuclear measures and increased enrichment activity, installed new centrifuges, and turned off 27 surveillance cameras in nuclear sites, the Iranian top diplomat added.

He went on to say that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell telephoned him to find a way out of the stalemate and Amirabdollahian invited the European diplomat to make a visit to Tehran.

Borrell and Amirabdollahian met in Tehran last week and agreed to resume the talks between Iran and the US on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, with Borrell’s deputy Enrique Mora acting as the facilitator.

Amirabdollahian said that US President Joe Biden has conveyed messages to Iran through different channels that he had serious determination to rejoin the JCPOA, but he has done nothing but continuing Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy against Iran.

Source : IRNA