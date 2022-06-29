World Cup 2022: WHO ‘confident’ of pandemic risk-free Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Host Qatar is expected to successfully manage the Covid-19 pandemic risks during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confidently expressed.

WHO’s emergencies director, Micheal Ryan said there are no reasons to think the pandemic would pose an even higher risk during the tournament between November to December that at any other major event which, he argued, have passed off safely.

World Cup Organisers estimate that about 1.5 million fans will attend the World Cup 2022.

“Properly managed mass gatherings that have the proper planning can be run very safely,” he told a live interaction on the WHO’s Facebook page.

“We’ve been working very closely with the authorities in Qatar on that as WHO, and providing advice as needed to them on how to run a safe World Cup.

Officials from Qatar, WHO and FIFA have agreed, at a senior level, to a series of measures that will boost and protect health during the major tournament. Initially launched in late 2021, the partnership is overseen by the heads of WHO, Qatar Ministry of Public Health, FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The commitments address the protection of everyone involved in the tournament, with the partners set to ensure the mega event follows precautionary measures to prevent the further spreading of Covid-19.

“The public health authorities in Qatar have been very engaged… on the public health risk management of the World Cup,” Ryan said.

Source : dohanews