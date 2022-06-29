British Muslim arrives in Mecca after 10-month on-foot travel

SHAFAQNA-A British Muslim arrived in Mecca on Sunday after starting a journey more than 10 months ago in Britain.

Adam Mohamed, 52, had started the journey on foot on August 1, 2021, aiming to arrive in Saudi Arabia before the start of this year’s Hajj.

Mohamed passed through several countries including Germany, Bulgaria, Turkey, Syrian, and Jordan, walking around 6,500 kilometers.

“One day I just woke up and I said I am going to walk toward Hajj, toward Makkah, which is what I did, and to pray on the way and beg for Allah to give us mercy and forgive us as a humankind, all of us, not just one race, or one identity, or one faith, everyone,” Mohamed told Arab News in late August 2021.

Pushing a cart weighing up to 250 kg and outfitted with speakers playing Islamic recitations, Mohamed said he is spreading messages of love, peace and equality.

Saudi Arabia announced this year that it would allow one million people – from both inside and outside the kingdom – to perform the Hajj which will take place in July compared with about 60,000 last year and less than 1,000 in 2020.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.

Source : IQNA