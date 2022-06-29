English
International Shia News Agency

Ammar Hakim: Imam Javad (A.S) is a real example of youth’ ability to lead nation

0

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, offered his condolences on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Javad (A.S).

In a statement, Ammar Hakim said: “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Javad (A.S), we remember the role he played in leading the nation of his ancestor, the Messenger of God, and living with its concerns, despite his young age. We can consider it a dynamic and real example of the potential of future youth in leading the nation. This point requires us to use Imam Javad (A.S) as a model for empowering the youth and exploiting their dynamism and enthusiasm in the crucial issues of the nation and the homeland.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Ammar Hakim: Kafaei Jihad Fatwa reveals strong connection between Iraqi people and Religious Authority

asadian

Ammar Hakim: Imam Ridha’s (AS) lifestyle is a great lesson to turn challenges into a launching pad

asadian

Ammar Hakim remains Iraqi National Wisdom Movement head

asadian

Iraq: Ammar Hakim calls for formation of a balanced government in his meeting with PM

asadian

Iraq: In a meeting with US Ambassador, Ammar Hakim stresses need to consult to resolve region’s problems

asadian

Iraq: Ammar Hakim meets with Sadr’s political delegation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.