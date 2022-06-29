Ammar Hakim: Imam Javad (A.S) is a real example of youth’ ability to lead nation

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, offered his condolences on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Javad (A.S).

In a statement, Ammar Hakim said: “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Javad (A.S), we remember the role he played in leading the nation of his ancestor, the Messenger of God, and living with its concerns, despite his young age. We can consider it a dynamic and real example of the potential of future youth in leading the nation. This point requires us to use Imam Javad (A.S) as a model for empowering the youth and exploiting their dynamism and enthusiasm in the crucial issues of the nation and the homeland.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian